Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth admits his team have to be 'more clinical and smart'

Although the defeat left Trinity four points adrift of the Tigers at the bottom of the Betfred Super League table after eight matches Applegarth could not fault the effort of his players, but needed to improve in certain areas.

He said: "Cas defended line really well and we just didn’t take a couple of chances we created.

"It wasn’t through lack of trying and the lads are down in the dumps in the changing room, but we go again.

Wakefield Trinity's Sam Hewitt is stopped in his tracks by Castleford Tigers' former Wakefield player Paul McShane. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"Everyone will hurt, we'll do our review, speak about it, look at what we can improve on and move forward.

"You've got to take it on the chin and keep on moving through it. Everyone did what they were asked, but we have got to be more clinical and smart about the way we do things."

Castleford’s interim head coach Andy Last had sympathetic words for a Wakefield team doing it tough.

He said: “I feel really sad for Wakefield, I spent a year there and there’s some great people there.

“Mark Applegarth is a good, young coach and I wish him the best of luck.

“Mason Lino really tested us. They put on some real quality shapes. We had to turn them away and we had to be good defensively.

"They didn’t quite nail a couple of opportunities that they got.

“I think our right edge got a real test there. They tested us with some shapes and they’ll score some points moving forward.