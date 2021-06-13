Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester urges continued Covid-19 caution after fixtures postponed

BE CAREFUL: Chris Chester, head coach of Wakefield Trinity. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Huddersfield Giants’ scheduled contest with Wigan Warriors was called off after seven positive cases of Covid-19 in the Giants ranks.

A day later, Leeds Rhinos’ game with St Helens was postponed after two Leeds players tested positive with a further seven squad members forced to self-isolate after being identified as close contacts.

Wakefield Trinity had their fair share of Covid-related disruption last season and Chester insists that Super League clubs cannot afford to have another year like 2020.

TOUGH NIGHT: Wakefield Trinity's David Fifita of Wakefield Trinity finds his path blocked by several Warrington players in Friday night's defeat. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“It is no coincidence that some teams have been given some time off and maybe been a bit too relaxed with everything that is going on around us,” said the Trinity chief.

“We have got to make sure we are on guard, it has not gone away.

“We need to make sure we keep sticking to those protocols because we can’t afford another year like we had last year with all the disruption.

“Not just us at Wakefield Trinity but the entire game. The restrictions are still in place and it is important that we stick to those guidelines.”

A full lifting of restrictions could be delayed by the Government but so far the roadmap out of lockdown has happened on schedule.

Chester feels that players may begin to be instructed to follow stricter guidelines than the public but he has been asking his players to adopt a common sense approach when away from the training ground.

“I think with the way the world is at this moment in time we will probably have to look at some stricter protocols,” added Chester, whose side were beaten by Warrington Wolves on Friday night.

“Such as staying out of pubs and staying out of coffee shops. The guidelines like that, that we had 12 months ago, I can slowly see those being reintroduced.

“It is important that we are sensible and that we do the right thing when we are away from the ground. We can’t afford to slacken off on these guidelines and restrictions that are in place.

“It is about trying, where possible, to stay in your bubble.