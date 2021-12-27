Trinity fielded a makeshift side in the 34-6 Boxing Day defeat at Leeds Rhinos and Poching felt young players, including his son Kobe, “did themselves proud”.

The coach said: “Lewis Murphy was outstanding on the wing and he is going to get better and better. He has the raw pace that’s invaluable for a team.

“Kobe, Oli Farrar, Charlie Abraham and Robbie Butterworth - who started at full-back - got called up from reserve grade and did themselves proud.

Triity coach Willie Poching. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“It is heartening for us as a coaching staff, but also the group that if needed sometime during the season we can go to those depths.”

Playing in front of a near-10,000 crowd will prove vital experience for the rookies, Poching added.

“They haven’t really done a pre-season with us,” he said. “I have been monitoring how they’ve trained with the academy group and they have all performed well and given their best. That’s why I had no issue giving them a crack [on Boxing Day].