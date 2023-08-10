Wakefield Trinity confirm former Featherstone Rovers boss Sean Long as new assistant coach

Trinity have announced the appointment of the former Featherstone Rovers head coach and legendary player as their new assistant coach for the rest of the 2023 season and 2024.

He takes over the job vacated earlier this summer by James Ford, who has now become the interim head coach at Featherstone following Long’s sacking on Monday!

Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth has welcomed Long to his staff.

Newly appointed Wakefield Trinity assistant coach Sean Long. Photo by Paul Butterfield

He said: “I’m delighted to have Sean on the coaching staff for the remaining six games and next season.

“He brings a wealth of experience with him and I think he will add real value to our coaching and playing group.

"I feel like we will compliment each other well.”

Long says he is thrilled to be joining Wakefield at such a crucial point for them in the season with the big game against Castleford Tigers next up.

He added: “We had a good chat about what Mark felt I could bring to the club.

“Wakefield are now firmly in the business end of the season and every performance counts.