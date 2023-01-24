Wakefield Trinity face Featherstone Rovers test as teams look to continue pre-season momentum
After encouraging displays in their first two pre-season matches Wakefield Trinity will be aiming to continue the momentum when they step out onto the field again at the Be Well Stadium this Sunday.
Betfred Championship title hopefuls Featherstone Rovers provide the opposition and, based on their first two pre-season matches, Mark Applegarth’s men could be in for a real test.
Rovers have already claimed the scalps of two Super League sides, having beaten Castleford Tigers and Hull KR, the latter impressively as they nilled them at The Millennium Stadium.
Featherstone head coach Sean Long has been really pleased with his side’s defence, which has only conceded two tries in the two matches, so Trinity can expect to be challenged even if there is nothing at stake but a bit of local pride.
Wakefield boss Applegarth has fielded strong starting line-ups in his first two warm-up matches and is likely to do so again while also taking the chance to run the rule over some of the young members of his squad.
Half-back Morgan Smith and forward Sam Eseh could feature against the team they played for last season while former Wakefield winger Kyle Evans is expected to be in the Rovers squad.
Trinity say ticket sales for the game are going extremely well and with capacity currently limited because of the ongoing construction work at the Be Well Stadium they are urging fans to buy in advance, either in-store or online at http://trinity.mysportstickets.co.uk
The first fruits of the money put into the club by the new new member shareholders, meanwhile, is showing with Wakefield’s recently laid grass hybrid playing surface looking impressive.
The club say it will improve further in 2023 and they believe it can go on to be the best pitch in the league.
Chairman John Minards said: “We have had a very generous response to our member share invitation and wanted to show to those who have subscribed how we have put their investment to immediate practical effect.
"The new playing surface is a key part of our development programme as we prepare for the upcoming changes in Rugby League and this is an important piece of kit in helping ensure our pitch is Grade A standard.”