Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Applegarth was delighted with the way fans got behind the team despite suffering a second successive home defeat against St Helens and is hoping for the same against Catalans Dragons this Friday then in the final home match of the campaign against Hull KR later this month.

He said: “I thought the fans were outstanding.

"It would have been easy in the second half when they got them two tries to start voicing their frustration and turn on the team a bit.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Trinity fans can play their part in the team staying in Super League, says head coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I can’t thank them enough for how they stood behind the team and supported them because it probably does make a difference, especially when you’re chasing scraps and when they busted a couple of times and people are getting back.

"In these two home games we’ve got left we need exactly the same.