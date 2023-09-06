News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Wakefield Trinity fans' backing for team pleases head coach Mark Applegarth

Head coach Mark Applegarth wants supporters to continue their impressive backing of the Wakefield Trinity players for the two remaining home games in the 2023 Betfred Super League season.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 10:05 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Applegarth was delighted with the way fans got behind the team despite suffering a second successive home defeat against St Helens and is hoping for the same against Catalans Dragons this Friday then in the final home match of the campaign against Hull KR later this month.

He said: “I thought the fans were outstanding.

"It would have been easy in the second half when they got them two tries to start voicing their frustration and turn on the team a bit.

Wakefield Trinity fans can play their part in the team staying in Super League, says head coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.comWakefield Trinity fans can play their part in the team staying in Super League, says head coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com
Wakefield Trinity fans can play their part in the team staying in Super League, says head coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But I can’t thank them enough for how they stood behind the team and supported them because it probably does make a difference, especially when you’re chasing scraps and when they busted a couple of times and people are getting back.

"In these two home games we’ve got left we need exactly the same.

"We need to create that atmosphere where the opposition don’t want to come here and everyone feels like it’s bouncing.”

Related topics:Wakefield TrinitySuper LeagueHull KRCatalans DragonsSt Helens