Wakefield Trinity fans' backing for team pleases head coach Mark Applegarth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Applegarth was delighted with the way fans got behind the team despite suffering a second successive home defeat against St Helens and is hoping for the same against Catalans Dragons this Friday then in the final home match of the campaign against Hull KR later this month.
He said: “I thought the fans were outstanding.
"It would have been easy in the second half when they got them two tries to start voicing their frustration and turn on the team a bit.
"But I can’t thank them enough for how they stood behind the team and supported them because it probably does make a difference, especially when you’re chasing scraps and when they busted a couple of times and people are getting back.
"In these two home games we’ve got left we need exactly the same.
"We need to create that atmosphere where the opposition don’t want to come here and everyone feels like it’s bouncing.”