Trinity took their try tally to 51 in only their fourth competitive game of 2024 by running in 13 scores against Hunslet ARLFC.

Rovers went over 10 times as they comfortably saw off Keighley Cougars 58-14, while the Panthers crossed nine times to beat Hammersmith Hills Hoists.

Daryl Powell’s men are continuing to show their potential in the cup competitions before the Championship campaign gets underway in three weeks’ time.

Action from Halifax Panthers' Challenge Cup win over Hammersmith Hills Hoists. (Photo credit: Simon Hall).

They had already racked up 150 points in their two 1895 Cup encounters, as well as another 70 in the previous round of the Challenge Cup at Siddal.

And this 78-6 victory over their Northern Conference League opponents makes a total, eye-catching points scoreline of 298-16. They will certainly take some stopping in 2024.

And so it proved within the first three minutes as Trinity were awarded a penalty try after Toby Boothroyd was taken out just as he was about to score.

However, amazingly, their lead was wiped out moments later as Tyler Dargan’s interception try got the visitors back on level terms.

Predictably, though, that just reignited the home side who restored their lead through Luke Gale and they never looked back. Liam Hood powered over from dummy half and Matty Ashurst proved too strong for the visitors’ full-back as Trinity scored twice in as many minutes.

Max Jowitt, who equalled the record for the most conversions in a game by a Trinity player, then did well to find the ever-dangerous Lachlan Walmsley who dived over with aplomb.

Jay Pitts added to the ever-growing lead following a brilliant team move before Myles Lawford went the length of the field. There was still time for Lawford to get his second before the hooter as Wakefield led 48-6 at half-time.

Pitts got his second within three minutes of the restart, while Josh Griffin powered through a tired-looking Hunslet defence.

Walmsley, who will prove to be a handful for Championship defences throughout 2024, cemented his current status as the club’s top try scorer so far with his sixth touchdown in four games and second of the afternoon after Wakefield beautifully moved the ball from right to left.

Gale got his second of the game before Griffin’s second wrapped up the scoring late on, with Jowitt nailing the record equalling 13th conversion.

Wakefield will now travel to local rivals Fev in the next round after they beat Keighley at Cougar Park.

A hat-trick from Connor Jones led the way, with Manoa Wacokecoke and Danny Addy grabbing doubles.

It took a while for Rovers to get going as they fell behind to an early Jack Miller penalty but when Thomas Lacans eventually went over after 18 minutes, the visitors began to dominate.

Jones got his first after 28 minutes after a lovely show and go before Brad Day crossed after receiving a wonderful pass from Harry Bowes. Jones then raced away for his second five minutes before the hooter to give Featherstone a commanding 24-2 lead at the break.

And that lead was extended just two minutes into the second half after Wacokecoke touched down following a great Lacans kick. It was the first of three tries in a blistering seven-minute spell which also saw a first ever try for Fev for Keenen Tomlinson and a first for the day Addy.

Corey Downey crossed for the home side but their joy was short-lived as Jones scored his hat-trick moments later. Addy and Wacokecoke then got their second try of the afternoon, with Brandon Pickersgill’s score a mere consolation.

Liam Finn handed debuts to Ben Hursey, Oli Davies and Sam Campbell as his Halifax Panthers side easily avoided a cup upset at home to Hammersmith Hills Hoists.

Greg Eden, Joe Keyes, Adam Tangata and Connor Davies were all rested at The Shay but Fax still had plenty of quality on the pitch and it showed within the first seven minutes as Gaz Widdop’s looped pass to James Saltonstall sent the winger races away before an inside pass found Ben Tibbs to cross over.

Ben Crooks added a second soon after when he powered over from close range before Widdop yet again found Saltonstall - this time with a kick - who collected the ball and skillfully touched the ball down.

Saltonstall was then celebrating his second try in five minutes as Fax moved the ball well to the right before they managed to extend the lead to 26-0 at the interval thanks to Louis Jouffret squeezing over.

It was a professional display from the Panthers who were showing their Championship qualities against their Southern Conference League opponents.

And perhaps the visitors’ exuberance got the better of them after the restart as Riccardo Caligiuri caught Jacob Fairbank high in the tackle and was sent to the sin bin.

And Fax made their indiscipline play immediately as Adam O’Brien, who started from the bench, powered over from dummy half between the sticks.

Their lead was extended even further through Inman who crossed after good work from James Woodburn-Hall before Ryan Lannon completed the scoring with a late double.

His first came after some great work by Jouffret before his second followed in a similar manner. Inbetween, Fax fans showed their appreciation to the visitors as Charlie Beatty raced 40 metres to slide over in the corner to get the Hoists on the scoreboard.

The Panthers will now entertain another community club in York Acorn in the fifth round.