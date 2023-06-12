Wakefield Trinity have given themselves a fighting chance of avoiding drop says head coach Mark Applegarth

It would have been easy for Trinity to bemoan their luck as they had as many as 13 first teamers missing for the Rhinos clash, including their three first choice half-backs, then had to play a substantial part of the second half with 12 men after debutant Hugo Salabio's 45th-minute red card.

Yet they came up with a 24-14 win that revives hopes of avoiding the drop and ​head coach Applegarth reckons they have now given themselves a fighting chance after moving to within four points of second from bottom Castleford Tigers with 12 matches remaining.

He said: "People have been questioning the team spirit behind the scenes and I think they've answered quite a few questions.

Wakefield Trinity players thank the supporters and the fans respond after their side's first victory of the season over Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"They're a real together bunch. We've done it tough. The most pleasing thing is we've given ourselves a fighting chance.

"They dug in. I'm a proud coach. It gets the monkey off our back."

Applegarth was able to smile at last after achieving his first Super League win as head coach after 14 previous defeats.

He continued: "I've said all along that it's not about me, it's about the team. I'm just really chuffed.

"Personally, it's nice to get that first win. It's never nice when you've had a prolonged period like that.

"It wasn't me that I was worried about because it comes with the territory when you sign up for a job like this.

"It was more my family. I can stomach some of the things that gets written about me, but when my wife has to read abuse, it's more them that I was worried about."

Wakefield will now be without the suspended Salabio following his sending off, but with no game this weekend it gives them a chance to get troops back for the next match at Hull KR on June 23 and almost all of those who missed the Leeds match could be b ack in contention according to Applegarth.

He explained: "We’ve got about 12 players due back for the Hull KR game, barring Kelepi (Tanginoa) who has had surgery on his broken arm.

"Most of the other injuries should be there or thereabouts so it creates competition for places.

"Some of the younger end of the squad have probably answered a few questions they had in their own head.

“Hopefully we can kick on and start putting some pressure on those teams around us.”

On whether or not he would rather have played again this week, Applegarth added: "We've got a lot of busted bodies.

"Jay Pitts should not have played. He was playing on one leg. He put his hand up for the team.