Wakefield Trinity hit by Covid - but game is on

Wakefield Trinity's Chris Chester, left, with assistant coach Willie Poching (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

The West Yorkshire club has been out of action since beating Wigan Warriors a fortnight ago given their game against Salford Red Devils was called off due to a Covid outbreak in the opposition ranks.

Trinity now have their own issues with the pandemic and, with injuries, are now down to their last 17 available players.

Chester said: “We’ve been disrupted with Covid.

“We had to stand one player down for 10 days with a positive and sent another player home this morning so there’s some lingering around.

“The (Under) 19s have had some issues as well but we can fulfil our fixtures.

“We’re down to 17 tomorrow. We named 19 but there’s two guys in there, one who’s down injured and one who’s had to be stood down.

“It’s really tough at the minute but everyone’s going through it.

“Fingers crossed we’ve got to the bottom of it (Covid) and nipped it in the bud.

“We’ve got ten injuries in the group and two-Covid related cases but we said from day one we want to fulfil our fixtures.

“We’re proud of what we did last year and we’ll try to do that again.

“It’s a very, very competitive side (against Saints) and I'm really looking forward to Friday night.”

Chester has reported relatively positive news on England winger Tom Johnsone’s knee injury.

“He went for an operation on Tuesday and there were three (potential) scenarios,” he explained.

“We had our fingers crossed. Fortunately for us it’s the best case scenario.

“It’s a clean-out at the end of the day; he’s had some cartilage shaved.