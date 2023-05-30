Wakefield Trinity hope for 'incredible boost' with return of David Fifita

After seeing his side suffer their 13th straight Betfred Super League loss at Catalans Dragons, head coach Mark Applegarth confirmed that Trinity were in talks about bringing big forward David Fifita back.

Fifita was one of a number of experienced players to leave the Belle Vue club at the end of last season, but is open to a return with his interest confirmed in a Tweet by his brother, Andrew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are looking into it, he would be an incredible boost for our squad,” said Applegarth.

David Fifita celebrated with fans at the end of his last game at Belle Vue and could be back to thrill the supporters again. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“We’re down on numbers and it looks like Kelepi Tanginoa has broken his arm so we really need the numbers.”

The 33-year-old Fifita spent seven-and-a-half seasons at Wakefield, becoming a big favourite with fans and making 141 appearances, before going back to Australia last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If a deal can be done to bring Fifita back he would be the second player in the last week to return to the Wakefield club, following the re-signing of Jack Croft, while the club is also in talks to bring back Isaac Shaw.

More numbers have been needed with the loss of Tanginoa the latest major injury blow after Renouf Atoni was ruled out for at least a month and Samisoni Langi is set to sit about eight games with an ATFL injury.

Reece Lyne is set to miss at least one more game while Jai Whitbread remains a doubt for this week with a groin injury that kept him out of the trip to Catalans.

Backs Tom Lineham and Lee Gaskell did not play in France either, but have a chance of returning to action this week and the coach is also hoping for better news with half-back Luke Gale, who is still to make his debut for Trinity since his move from Keighley. A niggling injury has kept him out, although he has been included in initial 21-man squads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gale is in contention to make the team for this weekend’s Magic Weekend when Wakefield take on Leigh Leopards at Newcastle’s St James’ Park in the opening game on Sunday.

Trinity face a tough task against one of Super League’s in-form sides who have already beaten them twice convincingly this season, winning 40-12 just two weeks ago and 32-0 in April.