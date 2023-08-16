Wakefield Trinity hoping to have strong squad available for huge derby with Castleford Tigers
Langi suffered a shoulder injury in the most recent game after being taken off on a stretcher.
Initial fears over a possible neck injury were dismissed after the game with Langi not as seriously injured as it appeared, but he will be out of action for a spell, including this week’s clash with the Tigers.
"It's not a fractured neck, but he has a fracture in his shoulder area,” confirmed Wakefield boss Applegarth.
"The main thing is that there is no damage to his neck, thank God. We're just thankful it's not his neck.
"The main thing is that Soni is all right. He’s been cleared of serious injury to his neck.
"Our medical team was outstanding in how they dealt with it and I can’t think Hull’s staff enough too for their assistance.
"Soni’s obviously going to be out of the Castleford game, but we’ve got a few in training that have been on the injured list. All being well we should have a clean bill of health barring Soni.”
Applegarth is expecting a reaction from his players after their poor performance in their last game at Hull and will be working on easing the pressure on their shoulders ahead of such a pivotal game.
The game will not in itself decide who will be dropping out of the top flight, but the losers will be two points behind with only five more matches remaining after this.
"I’d like to think we’ll get a response after the disappointing loss at Hull,” said Applegarth.
"You’ve got to play the game that’s in front of you so we’re just looking at Castleford, seeing where we feel we can get some joy, as they will be doing to us.
"We need to play the game and not the occasion it gets built up to be.”
Trinity will hold a minute’s applause before kick-off of the game against Castleford to remember former Trinity coach Shane McNally who died on Tuesday, aged 69.
A Trinity statement said: “Everyone at the club is deeply saddened at the tragic news of the passing of Shane McNally, one of our most successful coaches and a great friend to the club.”