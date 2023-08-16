News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Wakefield Trinity hoping to have strong squad available for huge derby with Castleford Tigers

​Wakefield Trinity will be without Samisoni Langi following the injury he picked up at Hull, but head coach Mark Applegarth is hoping to have a strong squad available for the crucial relegation clash with Castleford Tigers.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 16th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

​Langi suffered a shoulder injury in the most recent game after being taken off on a stretcher.

Initial fears over a possible neck injury were dismissed after the game with Langi not as seriously injured as it appeared, but he will be out of action for a spell, including this week’s clash with the Tigers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's not a fractured neck, but he has a fracture in his shoulder area,” confirmed Wakefield boss Applegarth.

Samisoni Langi is set to miss the big clash with Castleford Tigers, but Wakefield Trinity are hoping to have a strong squad available. Photo by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.comSamisoni Langi is set to miss the big clash with Castleford Tigers, but Wakefield Trinity are hoping to have a strong squad available. Photo by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
Samisoni Langi is set to miss the big clash with Castleford Tigers, but Wakefield Trinity are hoping to have a strong squad available. Photo by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
Most Popular

"The main thing is that there is no damage to his neck, thank God. We're just thankful it's not his neck.

"The main thing is that Soni is all right. He’s been cleared of serious injury to his neck.

"Our medical team was outstanding in how they dealt with it and I can’t think Hull’s staff enough too for their assistance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Soni’s obviously going to be out of the Castleford game, but we’ve got a few in training that have been on the injured list. All being well we should have a clean bill of health barring Soni.”

Applegarth is expecting a reaction from his players after their poor performance in their last game at Hull and will be working on easing the pressure on their shoulders ahead of such a pivotal game.

The game will not in itself decide who will be dropping out of the top flight, but the losers will be two points behind with only five more matches remaining after this.

"I’d like to think we’ll get a response after the disappointing loss at Hull,” said Applegarth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"You’ve got to play the game that’s in front of you so we’re just looking at Castleford, seeing where we feel we can get some joy, as they will be doing to us.

"We need to play the game and not the occasion it gets built up to be.”

Trinity will hold a minute’s applause before kick-off of the game against Castleford to remember former Trinity coach Shane McNally who died on Tuesday, aged 69.

A Trinity statement said: “Everyone at the club is deeply saddened at the tragic news of the passing of Shane McNally, one of our most successful coaches and a great friend to the club.”

Related topics:SONIHullWakefield TrinityCastleford TigersCastlefordWakefield