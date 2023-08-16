Wakefield Trinity hoping to have strong squad available for huge derby with Castleford Tigers

​Langi suffered a shoulder injury in the most recent game after being taken off on a stretcher.

Initial fears over a possible neck injury were dismissed after the game with Langi not as seriously injured as it appeared, but he will be out of action for a spell, including this week’s clash with the Tigers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not a fractured neck, but he has a fracture in his shoulder area,” confirmed Wakefield boss Applegarth.

Samisoni Langi is set to miss the big clash with Castleford Tigers, but Wakefield Trinity are hoping to have a strong squad available. Photo by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

"The main thing is that there is no damage to his neck, thank God. We're just thankful it's not his neck.

"The main thing is that Soni is all right. He’s been cleared of serious injury to his neck.

"Our medical team was outstanding in how they dealt with it and I can’t think Hull’s staff enough too for their assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Soni’s obviously going to be out of the Castleford game, but we’ve got a few in training that have been on the injured list. All being well we should have a clean bill of health barring Soni.”

Applegarth is expecting a reaction from his players after their poor performance in their last game at Hull and will be working on easing the pressure on their shoulders ahead of such a pivotal game.

The game will not in itself decide who will be dropping out of the top flight, but the losers will be two points behind with only five more matches remaining after this.

"I’d like to think we’ll get a response after the disappointing loss at Hull,” said Applegarth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You’ve got to play the game that’s in front of you so we’re just looking at Castleford, seeing where we feel we can get some joy, as they will be doing to us.

"We need to play the game and not the occasion it gets built up to be.”

Trinity will hold a minute’s applause before kick-off of the game against Castleford to remember former Trinity coach Shane McNally who died on Tuesday, aged 69.