Trinity coach Willie Poching. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Trinity led 18-10 at the break, but failed to score in the second half as Betfred Super League’s bottom club Leigh added 16 points to pick up only their second win of the season.

Victory would have sent Trinity into Friday’s final game of the season knowing a win would see them overtake opponents Hull on the table, but Poching admitted his team’s performance was “pretty poor”.

They had won four of their previous five games since he took charge last month and Poching said: “I thought we lacked a real zip to try and defend the way we needed to.

“We had some line speed sporadically, but we didn’t get enough control with our bodies in front. They were able to win the floor and credit to them, they were fantastic. They ran hard and we didn’t catch up to them in the end.”

Poching said the defeat was tough to take, after recent good results.

“I didn’t see this coming,” he conceded.

“Right from the start I could see they were rolling us up the field and that’s how they got their 10-0 lead.

“We had to address a fair bit on the field and we got ourselves some field position in the first half and were able to get across the line a few times.

“We addressed things at half-time, but the attitude we went into the game with we weren’t quite able to get rid of and correct.

“Leigh well deserved the win.”

Wakefield had three tries disallowed - one when they received a penalty instead - but Poching insisted: “It wasn’t those moments, ultimately, that cost us the game.

“It was our defence and lack of detail and attitude, which we’ve had over the last month or so.”

Trinity went into the game without injured forwards Joe Westerman and Jay Pitts, who Poching hopes will be available for Friday.