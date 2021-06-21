Wakefield Trinity Ladies' wait for a win goes on after defeat against Warrington Wolves

DEFEAT: For Wakefield Trinity Ladies in the Women's Super League. Picture: SWpix.com.

A first-half try from Emma Kershaw got Trinity going in the first period, however, it was the home side who tallied up a 32-6 lead at the interval.

Trinity rallied in the second half as Liv Whitehead and Brooke Price went over, but it was the Wire who saw the contest out to claim a 52-14 victory.

After last week’s postponement, Trinity Ladies were raring to go as they travelled up the M62 to Victoria Park.

However, despite a good start from both sides, it was the hosts who took an early advantage as three tries in 15 minutes put Warrington in the ascendency.

Despite the disappointing start, Trinity rallied and pulled one back soon after as Kershaw crossed. Great play by Trinity found the centre in acres of space and the Kershaw was able to bump off multiple tackles to touch down.

Kershaw’s moment of brilliance gave the away side hope, but it was the Wire who took control, scoring three more to give them breathing space at the interval.

Wakefield were down, but by no means out and with Harnell and Broadbent’s half-time team talk ringing in their ears, Trinity found the energy to push back.

A strong 20-minute spell by Wakefield caused the home side all sorts of problems as they edged closer to the all-important whitewash, but it wasn’t to be as Warrington held firm.

Trinity were able to get eight more points on the board in the second period, though. First, Whitehead crossed, before Price touched down for her first try in senior rugby league to give the West Yorkshire side some hope.