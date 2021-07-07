Wakefield Trinity left with 19 fit players for St Helens clash

Wakefield Trinity welcome St Helens to the Mobile Rocket Stadium on Friday night. Picture: Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Trinity return to action after a Covid-19 outbreak at Salford Red Devils saw last week’s fixture postponed.

Wakefield last played on June 24 when they defeated Wigan Warriors 14-6 at the Mobile Rocket Stadium.

Reece Lyne, Liam Kay, Kelepi Tanginoa and Joe Westerman all missed that victory as they were on international duty but the quartet have been named in the squad to take on Saints.

First-choice half-back pairing Mason Lino and Jacob Miller are both available although the game has come too early for Tom Johnstone who suffered a lateral meniscus tear against Wigan.

The club are hopeful that the winger will not be sidelined for too long.

Meanwhile, St Helens have made two changes to their 21-man squad with Matty Lees returning for the first time since breaking his ankle against Leeds Rhinos in April.