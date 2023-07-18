Wakefield Trinity legends and former stars involved in Thornes anniversary special charity cricket game

Wakefield Thornes Cricket Club’s 100th anniversary and Wakefield Trinity’s 150 years as a rugby league club will be honoured by the fun day, which gets under way at Thornes CC, Field Lane from 10am.

There will be three teams taking part – a Thornes XI, Old Boys XI and a Wakefield Trinity Select XI that will include some famous names connected with the Super League club.

So far confirmed to be played for the Trinity team are Martin Law, Graham Law, Stuart Dickens, Andy Wilson, Gary Spencer, Andy Fisher, Chris Judge, Will Brough and possibly Danny Brough, Mark Reeves, Ian Jowitt and Ed Hunter.

Gary Spencer is set to help celebrate Wakefield Trinity and Wakefield Thornes' anniversaries at a charity cricket game.

Matches are based on The Hundred format and will be played at 10am, 1pm and 4pm with the Trinity team involved in the last two of the games.

A Wakefield Hospice-run barbecue and curry will provide food throughout the afternoon plus the bar is open all day.

Charities to benefit from the day are MND, Leeds Children's Heart Hospital and Wakefield Hospice.

Guest appearances are planned from current Wakefield Trinity first team stars with organisers hoping “Big Bopper” David Fifita and Jay Pitts will be among those in attendance.

Former Wakefield Trinity star Graham Law.

Trinity legend Ian Brooke will also be there and hopefully a couple of other old heroes who have been part of Wakefield history.

This year sees the 50th anniversary of the foundation of Wakefield Thornes Cricket Club as it exists today. For 50 years before that the ground was the home and sports ground of the old Patons and Baldwins Mill.

To celebrate the twin anniversary of 50 years of Thornes and 100 years of cricket at Field Lane, the club is holding a number of events throughout the year and they started with an ex-players reunion.

