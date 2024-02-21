Wakefield Trinity out to put on a show for home fans in Challenge Cup tie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Unbeaten Trinity have been away for their first three matches, but are now preparing to take to home soil when they face amateur side Hunslet ARLFC in the fourth round of the Betfred Challenge Cup.

After piling up 220 points in three matches so far while conceding just 10 Powell’s men have made a flying start to the campaign with no sign of any hangover from Super League relegation and they are looking for a continuation now in front of a home crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve been on our travels so it will be good to be at home,” said head coach Powell.

Romain Franco comes up with a spectacular dive to score one of Wakefield Trinity's 19 tries against Newcastle Thunder in the 1895 Cup. Picture: Kevin Creighton

"The way the season tickets have gone and the positivity around the club at the moment gives us a great opportunity to get in front of our fans and show them what we can do.

"It was good support (against Newcastle last Sunday), they really got behind us and the boys are delivering some rugby that no doubt they are really enjoying watching.”

Powell was pleased with the way the players went about their business in a record breaking 110-0 win against Newcastle Thunder that emphatically confirmed Trinity’s place in the quarter-finals of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It was really professional. We defended really tough – obviously we’ve not conceded – and then our attacking play was outstanding.

Mathieu Cozza races over for a Wakefield Trinity try. Picture: Kevin Creighton

"We were really accurate, well organised and patient. We didn’t go after too much.

"The kicking game was great when we needed to kick, but the main thing was the fluency of our attacking game.”

Trinity now play Barrow at home in the quarter-finals and on the draw Powell added: "Whoever we play again we’re confident with the way we’re going, but we know we’ll have to play well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Cumbrian teams are always physical and tough so we need to make sure we’re where we need to be.