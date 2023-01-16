Wakefield Trinity pack shaping up well for new season according to head coach Mark Applegarth

Proctor started his first game for the club in Reece Lyne's testimonial game, while Atoni backed up a strong performance against Leeds Rhinos with another solid hit-out, writes James O’Brien.

Applegarth was delighted with Proctor's contribution on and off the field on his return from an eight-month absence.

"It was exactly what we were hoping we'd get when we signed him," said Applegarth.

Kevin Proctor impressed head coach Mark Applegarth on his Wakefield Trinity debut against Halifax Panthers. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty Images

"He was great before the game in the dressing room as part of that senior group and I think everybody saw what he's going to be about on the field.

"He's a big aggressive thing who likes mixing it. His talk and leadership is outstanding.

"I'm glad we've got some minutes into him. I tried dragging him off after 20-25 minutes and got met with some nice colourful language about how he wanted to stay on the field.

"He's a competitor and that's exactly what we need."

Former Gold Coast Titans captain Proctor made his name as an edge back-rower but started at loose forward against Halifax.

He is likely to stay in the middle when the Super League campaign begins, although there is a chance Applegarth will utilise his versatility.

"I see him doing a bit of both," explained the head coach.

"When I first spoke to him about coming over, I told him we needed a middle and he said 'I'll play anywhere you want, put me on the wing if you like'. He's that sort of player who will give it his best wherever you play him.

"I'll be honest, it surprised me just how good his hands are when he first came to training. Linking into Renouf too who has got a lovely set of hands on him as well.

"I'm really happy with how those two went in the middle. Renouf is a big aggressive thing as well which is what I felt we needed to bolster that pack up a bit."

Applegarth was also pleased with the contribution of Samisoni Langi, who played 40 minutes on his debut before being withdrawn at half-time.

"It was good to get Soni his first run-out as well," added the Trinity boss who paired him with Jorge Taufua on the left edge.

"I thought they were both solid. Soni has trained the house down since he came in. He's an ultimate professional and a real pro.

"You know what you're getting with him. He's a good solid signing who will give you eight or nine out of 10 every week."