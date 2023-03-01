The new dual registration partnership for 2023 will allow the Rams to be able to utilise members of the Wakefield squad for matches where they are not selected in their matchday squad and will also give Rams players an opportunity to play in the Wakefield reserve side.

Rams head coach Liam Finn said: “We’ve been speaking to a couple of clubs about the possibility of dual registration and because we’re in League One we can dual reg with a Super League and Championship side simultaneously.

"We’re really happy to link up with Wakefield and create a link that keeps as many young players playing the game as possible. A major issue in the game at present for lads from 19 onwards.

Dewsbury Rams and Wakefield Trinity have agreed a dual registration partnership.

"This could work both ways with Wakefield running a team in the Super League reserve competition, some of our lads could possibly get some game time and also for their players to play for us when the inevitable injuries and suspension or lack of forms comes about.

"I know Mark Applegarth and Michael Carter from working with them and they’re honest up front people who at their respective level face some similar challenges to ourselves, I think this will prove to be useful for both clubs.”

Rams chairman Mark Sawyer said: “I am delighted that we have been able to secure a dual registration partnership with Wakefield. We have worked together in the past and this latest agreement will give us the extra cover we may need as the League One season unfolds.

“Our priority this season is to gain promotion back to the Championship and we need to have the building blocks in place to help Liam and the team achieve this.

“Wakefield have been and continue to be users of our training facilities helping generate additional income and we have worked with them on other projects to our mutual advantage.

"Hopefully both clubs go on to enjoy a great season.”

