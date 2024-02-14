Wakefield Trinity players set to take part in bonding session with fans ahead of Newcastle Thunder game
The club is teaming up with Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation to invite supporters to an open training session tomorrow morning (Thursday) at the Belle Vue ground.
Head coach Daryl Powell and his coaching staff will be putting the team through their paces as they look to fine tune preparations to try to make it three wins from three competitive matches in 2024.
Fans are invited to arrive from 9.30am, with players expected to take the field about 10am for the training.
This will then be followed by an opportunity to meet the players and staff for photographs and autographs.
Alongside the training session, there will be a pop up shop selling a selection of merchandise including balls, autograph books and pens while drinks will be available from the East Stand concourse.
The Foundation staff will also be on hand to put fans’ rugby skills to the test through a variety of rugby challenges with prizes for the winners.
It will be another example of the club and fans bonding together with positive attendances and season ticket sales a feature of the revolution happening at Belle Vue.
Head of the Foundation Mark Brennan said: “This is great to see, our male team opening the doors to allow fans access to training is amazing.
"It will be great to see fans old and young coming along to observe the session and engage with the playing squad after the session. Also Daryl and his coaching staff have been supportive, giving this opportunity for fans to come along and watch.”
Trinity’s 1895 Cup game against Newcastle is taking place at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium on Sunday (kick-off 3pm).
The switch of venues has come with Newcastle’s Kingston Park home unavailable due to Newcastle United Women at home in the semi-finals of the FA National League Cup on the same day.
Powell is likely to use the game to have a look at more of his squad after sticking to largely the same team for the opening two games. Jermaine McGillvary and debutant Isaiah Vagana picked up knocks in the cup tie at Siddal, but their injuries are not rated as serious.