Wakefield Trinity prepare for big start to 2024 Betfred Championship season

Wakefield Trinity will be aiming to begin their new era with a bang after being handed a home start for their 2024 Betfred Championship season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daryl Powell’s men kick-off their league game campaign with an instant big game against a Bradford Bulls team likely to be one of their title challengers.

And Trinity are following up with another huge game in their second fixture as Powell will return with his new team to Featherstone Rovers where he was a big success as coach.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite relegation the Belle Vue club is seeing the 2024 season as a big opportunity to get some excitement back for spectators and will be going flat out to bring some silverware to the club.

Matty Ashurst will be one of the players helping to get Wakefield Trinity off to a better start to 2024 than they finished this year. Photo by Bruce Rollinson

The 2024 Betfred Championship season will bring 10 weekend home fixtures and three Friday night matches and there will also be a new competition for Trinity fans to see their team in with the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup, which begins with group games that will act as an introduction to the campaign, before going on to quarter-finals, semis and a final at Wembley later in the year.

The league campaign will literally kick-off with a bang on Friday, March 15 with a spectacular pyrotechnic and light show to officially open the new Neil Fox East stand and begin the new era.

After the first away match at Featherstone on March 29 Trinity have back to back home games as they host newly promoted Doncaster on April 7 and York Knights on April 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final home game is against Barrow on September 21 while the team finishes away at Doncaster the following week.

Club owner Matt Ellis said: “Our priority was to get as many Sunday fixtures as possible into the list as the club felt that this was the most popular fixture day.

"We have received numerous requests from supporters who cannot make Sunday fixtures due to work or other commitments.

"We hope to have catered for these supporters with two further Friday night fixtures being added to the list throughout the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad