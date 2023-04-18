Wakefield Trinity return for Rowan Milnes as loan deal from Hull KR is confirmed

Milnes, 23, has joined on an initial two-week loan deal and will be in contention to make his Wakefield debut in Sunday’s game at Wigan Warriors.

The half-back is no stranger to Belle Vue as he played his scholarship rugby at Trinity before establishing himself as a first team player under John Kear at Bradford Bulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milnes went on to join Hull KR in 2020 and has made 37 appearances for the Robins so far.

Wakefield Trinity's loan signing from Hull KR Rowan Milnes. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

He is looking forward to getting stuck in at Wakefield and said: “I started my professional journey here in the scholarship at 15 and to be able to come back and get some valuable game time in Super League is an opportunity which I’m really looking forward to.

“I’ll give it my all for the club whilst I’m wearing the shirt and I’m looking forward to meeting the boys and getting started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are some quality players here and hopefully I can develop some good combinations with them and make a positive impact out on the field.”

Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth is pleased to have added to his options with Milnes.

He added: “I know Rowan from when he was with us in the scholarship and he is a talented half-back who gives us some added options and depth in that position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been impressed with Rowan’s performances when he’s featured for Hull KR and he’s a player I have admired for a number of years.