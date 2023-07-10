Wakefield Trinity set for run-in boost with expected signing of Josh Griffin

Griffin will add to Mark Applegarth’s options as looks to guide the club to safety in what is shaping up to be a tense finish to the season.

The player is out of contract at Hull at the end of the season, but negotiations are ongoing for him to join Wakefield on a new deal believed to be for two years.

And he is looking to join immediately, although there is a complication as he is currently sitting out a seven-game ban for his language towards referee official Chris Kendall in Hull’s Challenge Cup game with St Helens.

Josh Griffin is expected to move from Hull to Wakefield Trinity. (Photo by Bruce Rollinson)

The 33-year-old will be able to play again from the middle of August and could make his Trinity debut in the massive derby game with relegation rivals Castleford Tigers.

Griffin is ending a six-and-a-half-year spell at Hull when he made 143 appearances after starting out as a centre before becoming an accomplished back rower in recent years.

His first senior appearance came at Wakefield in 2008 and he went on play 21 times for Trinity, scoring six tries, before joining Castleford Tigers. He has also had spells at Batley Bulldogs and Salford and is an older brother of current Cas player George Griffin, which could make for an interesting clash next month.

Head coach Applegarth has admitted having an interest in bringing Josh back to Wakefield.

He said: "I played with Josh and his brother, Darrell. He grew up in Wakefield and it's a club close to his heart.

"Before his ban, he was one of the in-form players in Super League. We've definitely got a bit of interest there.

"He's under contract at Hull and we'll respect that. We talk about players who we feel can benefit us but do it through the right channels.

