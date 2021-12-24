New signings Corey Hall, Lee Gaskell, Sid Adebiyi, Liam Hood and Jai Whitbread will all feature, alongside trialists John Davetanivalu and Thomas Minns.

Hall joined Trinity from Rhinos last month and Hood and Minns are both ex-Leeds players.

Youngsters Charlie Abraham, Robbie Butterworth, Oliver Farrar and Kobe Poching, son of the club’s coach, are also included after being named in Trinity’s reserves squad for 2022.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New signing from Huddersfield Lee Gaskell is set to feature for Trinity at Leeds on Sunday. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Jordan Crowther will captain the team.

Poching said: “The lads, as you’d expect, are really excited to get playing again.

“We are excited to see them play and do what they do best.

“The young lads, especially, are excited to get in front of a crowd and be on the pitch at Headingley and it will be something for them to remember.

“That in itself really gets me buzzing.”