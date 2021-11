The view from St James' Park, Newcastle, where the 2022 Magic Weekend will take place.

All the games will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, but the Rugby League is hoping a switch to a summer date will increase attendance with the matches confirmed to be taking place on July 9 and 10.

The event will be hosted by Newcastle United for the sixth time, having first been held in the North East in 2015.

Saturday kicks-off with Wakefield Trinity facing newly promoted Toulouse Olympique before St Helens take on rivals Wigan Warriors. The first day finishes with a West Yorkshire derby as Castleford Tigers go up against local rivals Leeds Rhinos.

Sunday opens with Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils before last season’s League Leaders Catalans Dragons play Warrington Wolves. The final game of the weekend features an East v West clash as Hull FC take on Hull KR.

Super League chief commercial officer, Rhodri Jones said: “It was great to be back in Newcastle in 2021, and even more so with fans back in the stadium. We are delighted to be returning to St James’ Park in 2022 and I must thank the football club, Newcastle City Council and NE1 for showing us so much support.”

“I look forward to seeing the stadium, fan zone and city brimming with Rugby League fans again next year.”

Cllr Ged Bell, cabinet member for development, transport and neighbourhoods at Newcastle City Council, said: “Magic Weekend has firmly cemented itself as one of the highlights of Newcastle’s sporting calendar and I’m delighted that this festival of rugby league is returning to Newcastle in 2022.

“It’s always brilliant to see fans from around the country assemble in Newcastle for an incredibly vibrant and enjoyable weekend. They pack the stands of St James’ Park and provide a bumper weekend of trade to the bars, restaurants, hotels and shops in Newcastle and the wider region.

“With this taking place alongside the rearranged Rugby League World Cup which kicks off in Newcastle next year, our relationship with this great sport is set to go from strength to strength in 2022.”

Magic Weekend fixtures have been kept to the same format used in previous years, where teams are matched based on the position they finished in the league the previous season.

The formula used for deciding fixtures is 1st v 3rd, 2nd v 4th, 5th v 7th, 6th v 8th, 9th v 11th and 10th v 12th.

Tickets for the 2022 Magic Weekend will go on sale from 9am on Monday, November 29 via superleague.co.uk.

Season ticket holders can claim a 50% discount on their ticket when purchased via the club - see your club’s website for information.

Fixtures:

SATURDAY, JULY 9

Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique (2.30pm)

St Helens v Wigan Warriors (4.45pm)

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (7pm)

SUNDAY, JULY 10

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils (1pm)

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves (3.15pm)