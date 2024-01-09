Wakefield Trinity turn down Hull KR approach for Luke Gale
The Robins are on the lookout for a new half-back after giving Jordan Abdull the green light to join Catalans Dragons on a season-long loan, writes James O’Brien
Rovers identified the experienced Gale as someone who could provide cover and competition for Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May but their approach has been rebuffed by Trinity who have dug their heels in.
"Luke wants to stay and we're not in the business of selling our best or most influential players."
The 35-year-old joined Trinity from Keighley Cougars on an 18-month deal last May and featured 10 times in the second half of the 2023 campaign.
Gale could not prevent Wakefield from dropping down to the Championship but made a positive impact at Belle Vue and has since been reunited with his former Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell.
The ex-Bradford Bulls, Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC playmaker has previously expressed his excitement about the prospect of taking Trinity back to Super League at the first attempt.
"There's a lot of positivity around the club," he said in November.
"We were all disappointed at the back end of last year that Wakefield went down but it's given us a chance to rebuild.
"The key word is positive – it's been so positive. I always said if we did go down, the job of the players and coaching staff is getting the club back up in a better place than it went down."
Trinity, meanwhile, are plotting an ambitious move of their own as they are trying to bring England forward Mike McMeeken back to West Yorkshire as part of their their plans for a Super League return in 2025.
The 29-year-old, who rose to prominence under current Trinity boss Daryl Powell during a six-year stay at Castleford Tigers, is in the final 12 months of his contract with Catalans Dragons.
Several Super League clubs are monitoring the situation, but Wakefield are believed to already be in the process of preparing a lucrative package.
McMeeken was among England's top performers in the series whitewash of Tonga after playing 27 games for Catalans in 2023, culminating in a Grand Final appearance at Old Trafford.
Trinity will spend the 2024 campaign in the Championship but are expected to return to Super League next year following the switch to a grading system and owner Ellis wants to make a big impression on their return to the top flight with the club also linked with a move to bring winger Tom Johnstone back to Belle Vue in 2025.