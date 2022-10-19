Trinity PDRL were league champions in 2022 and Grand Final runners-up despite having the smallest squad in the league. And after another season marking this squad as the most successful team under the Trinity badge, the team now can boast extraordinary levels of involvement in the RLWC2021 PDRL tournament.

Those set to take part include captain Darren Dean, Ben Nicholson, Callum Parkinson, John Clements and Adam Fleming who have all been picked in the England squad.

Trinity’s Emma Kirke has also been chosen as athlete performance and injury manager for the New Zealand team taking part in the tournament while Lee Whiteley is athlete performance and assistant coach for the Kiwis.To complete the Wakefield contingent in the event, David Jones is coaching and tactics advisor for Wales.The inaugural PDRL event starts on Sunday in Warrington with New Zealand taking on Wales at 2pm and England against Australia at 4.30pm. Both matches are available to watch via the Ourleague app or BBC on line.

Next Tuesday sees England take on Wales at Warrington at 2pm and Australia v New Zealand at 4.30pm.

England face New Zealand on Friday, October 28 at 4.30pm, again at Warrington, when Australia tackle Wales at 7pm.