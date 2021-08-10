Chester blasted his side after they slumped to a 22-18 defeat at Huddersfield Giants two days ago, having led 18-0 inside the opening 15 minutes.

“We are just not good enough as a team,” was Chester’s reaction to a horror show over the final 65 minutes, when Wakefield conceded five tries without reply.

But Trinity - who are on a five-game losing run in Betfred Super League - have already confirmed the signing of Giants stand-off Lee Gaskell for next season and other deals have been completed, but not announced.

Misery for Trinity as Sam Wood and Will Pryce celebrate Giants' winning try. Paul Currie/SWpix.com

“We lack some real quality and we knew that at the start of the year,” Chester said.

“We need some quality into the squad and I think the guys we’ve signed are quality and will make a big difference.”

Chester admitted Trinity are trailing behind other clubs in terms of the playing budget and need to “spend more money”.

But he insisted: “That not an excuse for our performance.

“We lack quality in key positions and we’ve got too many guys that are really struggling with the pace of the game.”