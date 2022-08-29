Wakefield Trinity win again as four star Lewis Murphy shines against St Helens

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willie Poching’s men were good value for a 34-18 victory at the Totally Wicked Stadium with flying winger Lewis Murphy stealing the headlines again.

Murphy crossed the line four times to make it 12 tries in his last six matches and his Wakefield side were in control for much of the contest, being 24-4 up by half-time.

Saints were confirmed as League Leaders’ Shield winners by Wigan’s defeat elsewhere, but they were made to look second best by a spirited Trinity side that also contained changes from the one that sealed the Super League place against Hull KR.

While the hosts opted to play a much-changed, inexperienced side containing four debutants they still had to be beaten and Wakefield went about their task in the right way to end their run of 11 straight defeats to Saints.

Early pressure was rewarded with a try from Corey Hall after the ball was played along the line.

Ben Davies hit back for the home team with Tommy Makinson’s goal putting them in front. But Trinity were soon back on attack as Murphy produced one of his fast becoming trademark acrobatic finishes to get the ball down in the corner following good work by from Max Jowitt.

Murphy’s second try was more straight forward and Jowitt converted before the young winger was at it again with another spectacular finish.

Jowitt backed up Kyle Evans’ break to score and Lee Gaskell’s goal made it 24-6.

Gaskell converted his own try, made by Murphy this time, to stretch the lead further after the break.