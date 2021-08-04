Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone back in full training and could face Huddersfield Giants on Sunday

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 16/06/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 10 - Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers - The Mobile Rocket Stadium, Wakefield, England - Tom Johnstone.

The England international has missed numerous games this campaign as he suffered a head injury in the earlier part of the season before damaging his knee against Wigan Warriors at the end of June.

Trinity emerged victorious in that game but have not won in their four fixtures since Johnstone has been sidelined

Head coach Chris Chester is looking forward to welcoming the winger back into the squad, and hopes to see Johnstone get a consistent run of games together.

"We picked up a few knocks against Catalans but there is nothing there that suggests those guys will miss Sunday's game," said Chester.

"Tom Johnstone has a good chance for this week. He has done his rehab running and has started full training with the squad.

"That is a huge boost for everybody, especially Tom, with the challenges he has had over the last three to four years.

"It is nice for Tom to get a run of games and get some consistent form and get that confidence back.

"We are hopeful on James Batchelor as well. Jordy Crowther is about two to three weeks away while Josh Wood is looking at the next three to four weeks, his rehab running is going really, really well.

"Barring Bill Tupou, the squad is starting to look something like normal. Joe Westerman is back this week after being stood down for Covid issues.

"With everything that is going on, we are not in such a bad spot. The big turnaround will freshen us up a bit."

Wakefield sit 11th in the Super League table after losing to Catalans Dragons last week in what was their 12th defeat of the Super League season.

Huddersfield are two places above them but have managed to win just one more game. They defeated a youthful Castleford Tigers team on Monday night while Trinity have enjoyed a longer turnaround after their scheduled game with Salford Red Devils was postponed due to Covid-19 issues.

"They had a poor start and then a couple of wins in the middle," added Chester of the Giants' form.

"The squad we played against them earlier in the year is completely different to the team we will field against them on Sunday.

"They have got some young kids there who bring high energy and young half-backs who are playing really well. They are missing Aidan Sezer, Kenny Edwards and Michael Lawrence, who are some of their key players.