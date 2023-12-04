News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield Trinity's fixtures for the 2024 Betfred Championship season

The Betfred Championship will again be a 14-team competition in 2024, with all the sides playing each other home and away.
The top six teams qualify for a play-off series, which culminates in a Grand Final on the weekend of October 19/20 at the home ground of the team ranked highest during the regular season.​

Wakefield Trinity’s fixtures for the 2024 Betfred Championship season are:

​MARCH

Wakefield Trinity fixtures have been published.Wakefield Trinity fixtures have been published.
15 Bradford Bulls home

29 Featherstone Rovers away

APRIL

7 Doncaster home

14 York Knights home

21 Batley Bulldogs sway

28 Toulouse home

MAY

3 Sheffield Eagles away

19 Swinton Lions home

26 Whitehaven away

31 Dewsbury Rams home

JUNE

16 Widnes Vikings away

23 Halifax Panthers home

30 Barrow Raiders away

JULY

7 Batley Bulldogs home

14 Bradford Bulls away

20 Toulouse away

28 Featherstone Rovers home

AUGUST

4 Dewsbury Rams away

9 Sheffield Eagles home

18 Widnes Vikings home

25 Halifax Panthers away

SEPTEMBER

1 Swinton Lions away

8 Whitehaven home

15 York Knights away

21 Barrow Raiders home

29 Doncaster away

Trinity’s group fixtures for the APB Sundecks 1895 Cup:

FEBRUARY

4 York Knights away

18 Newcastle Thunder away

