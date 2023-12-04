Wakefield Trinity's fixtures for the 2024 Betfred Championship season
The top six teams qualify for a play-off series, which culminates in a Grand Final on the weekend of October 19/20 at the home ground of the team ranked highest during the regular season.
Wakefield Trinity’s fixtures for the 2024 Betfred Championship season are:
MARCH
15 Bradford Bulls home
29 Featherstone Rovers away
APRIL
7 Doncaster home
14 York Knights home
21 Batley Bulldogs sway
28 Toulouse home
MAY
3 Sheffield Eagles away
19 Swinton Lions home
26 Whitehaven away
31 Dewsbury Rams home
JUNE
16 Widnes Vikings away
23 Halifax Panthers home
30 Barrow Raiders away
JULY
7 Batley Bulldogs home
14 Bradford Bulls away
20 Toulouse away
28 Featherstone Rovers home
AUGUST
4 Dewsbury Rams away
9 Sheffield Eagles home
18 Widnes Vikings home
25 Halifax Panthers away
SEPTEMBER
1 Swinton Lions away
8 Whitehaven home
15 York Knights away
21 Barrow Raiders home
29 Doncaster away
Trinity’s group fixtures for the APB Sundecks 1895 Cup:
FEBRUARY
4 York Knights away
18 Newcastle Thunder away