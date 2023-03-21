Wakefield Trinity's game with Hull KR to go ahead as scheduled as pitch gets all-clear

The Rugby Football League board has ruled that the pitch will be fit to stage the game as scheduled after concerns had been raised about the surface, which has been put in for this season.

It passed a previous inspection for the last home game to be played, but fresh worries led to another inspection, which was attended by representatives of Trinity and Hull KR.

And an independent consultant has reported that there have been significant improvements since Huddersfield match on March 3.

Wakefield Trinity's game against Hull KR will go ahead as scheduled.

After problems with their previous pitch, Trinity chose to put in a hybrid surface, rather than a 100 per cent natural grass pitch as this would be better for all-year round use as the mix of artificial fibres and real grass allows for improved drainage and watering.

But unusual weather patterns have meant the grass has not grown as much as expected and the pitch has left players with cuts on their legs.

Trinity chairman John Minards previously explained to BBC’s Super League Show that the relaid surface played all right in pre-season, but deteriorated just as the Super league campaign was about to start.

He said: "We had a window with the World Cup that gave us a longer close-season. So we got on with it back end of August last year, and laid it through September, and it grows up to the point that it gets cold and then it doesn't grow.

"January we took the covers off and it's all ready to go.

"In truth we overplayed it in January with the pre-season games. But we're really excited about it, we wanted to get all our teams on here – reserves, academy, women.”

