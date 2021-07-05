Wakefield Trinity's Jordan Crowther has signed a new contract. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The 24-year-old forward, whose previous deal was due to expire in November, is now contracted to until the end of 2023.

Crowther, who came through Trinity’s scholarship and academy and made his senior debut in 2014, said he is “over the moon” with the arrangement.

“I’ve been a Wakey lad all the way through growing up and it was always my first choice to stay, so I’m happy it’s over the line now,” he said.

Joe Westerman’s move to Castleford Tigers at the end of this season is an opportunity for Crowther.

He added: “I always wanted to stay here.

“It has been a frustrating year for me with injuries and I just want to pay back the faith that’s been shown in me and get plenty of game time next year.

“I really want to look and make that loose-forward spot my own.

“Joe Westerman has been a big mentor for me and has taught me an awful lot in training and in games.

“However, with him moving on at the end of the year, I think it opens up that spot and I’m going to be chomping at the bit to try and get that shirt.”

Trinity coach Chris Chester said: “I’m really pleased Jordy has signed a new deal to stay at his hometown club.

“He has worked particularly hard over the years to establish himself as a first-team player and has become a really important part of the squad for us.

“He’s done a good job playing out of position at times this season, but there’s a real chance for him to nail down that loose-forward spot moving forward and I know Jordy will be hungry to do that.”