Wakefield Trinity's trip to Salford Red Devils postponed due to Covid-19

AJ Bell Stadium, Salford, England. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Two players have returned positive lateral flow tests while two members of staff have displayed Covid-19 symptoms.

Wakefield were due to travel to the AJ Bell Stadium tonight as they aimed for back-to-back wins following their victory over Wigan Warriors last week.

Discussions between Wakefield, Salford and the RFL will now take place to look at possible dates for rearranging the fixture.

A Super League statement explained: "Salford advised on Tuesday morning that one of their senior players had returned a positive lateral flow test – and that more than six other players would also be required to isolate as close contacts.

“That positive has now been confirmed with a PCR test.

“The club has also reported another player with a positive lateral flow test this morning, and an additional two members of staff who are symptomatic. As a result, the club have been referred to the Multiple Case Group.

“Under the RFL’s Covid-19 protocols, a team can apply to postpone a match if seven or more senior players are unavailable as a result of Covid-19 – either through positive tests or as close contacts.

“Salford had been due to host Wakefield on July 1, and to travel to Hull FC next Monday, July 5.