Wakefield Trinity's trip to Salford Red Devils postponed due to Covid-19
Wakefield Trinity’s Super League meeting with Salford Red Devils has been postponed after members of the Salford squad tested positive for Covid-19.
Two players have returned positive lateral flow tests while two members of staff have displayed Covid-19 symptoms.
Wakefield were due to travel to the AJ Bell Stadium tonight as they aimed for back-to-back wins following their victory over Wigan Warriors last week.
Discussions between Wakefield, Salford and the RFL will now take place to look at possible dates for rearranging the fixture.
A Super League statement explained: "Salford advised on Tuesday morning that one of their senior players had returned a positive lateral flow test – and that more than six other players would also be required to isolate as close contacts.
“That positive has now been confirmed with a PCR test.
“The club has also reported another player with a positive lateral flow test this morning, and an additional two members of staff who are symptomatic. As a result, the club have been referred to the Multiple Case Group.
“Under the RFL’s Covid-19 protocols, a team can apply to postpone a match if seven or more senior players are unavailable as a result of Covid-19 – either through positive tests or as close contacts.
“Salford had been due to host Wakefield on July 1, and to travel to Hull FC next Monday, July 5.
“The clubs will now liaise with the RFL about a possible rearrangement of one or both of the fixtures - although the Betfred Super League table will again be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all fixtures being fulfilled.”