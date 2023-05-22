'We aren't good enough at the moment' says Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last

​After seeing the Tigers slump to a fifth straight defeat in losing 32-8 to Hull in the Betfred Challenge Cup, Last reflected on another game in which his side had been second best.

He said: "In the first half, Hull were able to execute some good plays on their right to left, they exposed our lack of lateral speed there and posted some points – it was a disappointing first half.

“We managed to get to grips with it a little bit in the second half.

Castleford Tigers head coach Andy Last admitted it is tough going for his team. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

"The first score in the second half was important, but unfortunately we make an error in the first set, we get done for a penalty, moving off the mark, and Hull FC capitalise and score.

"We were sitting on our heels too much, there were too many one out carries and we needed to support the ball carrier a lot better – it’s something we’ve been working on, trying to generate a better ruck speed.

"The rucks were too slow as we’ve got to do a lot better next week. Credit to Hull. They looked sharp.

"It's quite clear that we aren't good enough at the moment. We're low on confidence and have too many players out of form.”

Last continued: "It's tough times for us. We've got to galvanise, work hard and the only way out of it is by sticking together.

"Hull FC are a good example of it. They went on a seven game losing streak and they spoke about being positive, making sure they worked hard and stuck together – and they’ve come out the other side of it. We need to do exactly the same.”

Castleford return to their relegation fight in the Super League now with a second trip this season to Huddersfield Giants’ John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night.

They were beaten 36-6 in March in one of their poorest performances of the season so feel they owe supporters a big improved effort this time, especially with the Giants having lost their last four matches.

Cas are likely to have a stronger squad to pick from with Bureta Faraimo and Liam Watts back from suspension and half-back Jacob Miller expected to be fit again after sitting out the cup tie following a head injury.

Another half-back Gareth Widdop could be back in contention after injury while several players who missed the Hull game through illness should be available again.