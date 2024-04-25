Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recent scheduled home games with Doncaster and York Knights had to be switched to the Eco-Power Stadium and LNER Community Stadium respectively after a water issue at Trinity’s own DIY Kitchens Stadium.

That problem has now been resolved, meaning Wakefield can welcome fans back to their home ground following four successive away victories to maintain their perfect start to the 2024 league campaign, much to the delight of head coach Daryl Powell.

He said: “We haven’t been at home for a fair while so it will be good to get back to Belle Vue and really get stuck into showing our fans what we can do at home.

Wakefield Trinity in defensive action against Batley Bulldogs last weekend. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

“We have been supported really well wherever we have been. The fans have always been class.

“They have been coming away spending hard earned money but they have supported us unbelievably well.

“They were great last week at Batley.”

But, despite Wakefield being in red-hot form and having the division’s best points difference of 138, Powell admits his side are entering into a “tough” period, starting with Toulouse on Saturday.

He said: “We have got some tough games coming up in Toulouse, Sheffield and Bradford (in the 1895 Cup semi-final).

“This comp is a tough comp this year. A lot of players scattered around the comp in a lot of the teams have played Super League in the past and are real tough competitors.

“We know that Toulouse will be difficult. They have got some really big outside backs and they have got a bit of flair about them as well.

“It will be a challenge for us.”

He added: “It’s always important that you win. You want to play well consistently but it doesn’t always happen.