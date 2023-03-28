News you can trust since 1852
'We'll come good', says defiant Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth

Head coach Mark Applegarth is remaining defiant in the face of more misery for his Wakefield Trinity side.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read

Applegarth is still waiting for his first competitive win since taking over as head coach for the 2023 season, but despite seeing his injury-hit side lose 34-6 at home to Hull KR he is still confident they will turn their fortunes round.

Trinity’s difficult start to the season has not been helped by the number of injuries to key players, but the head coach has assured fans that he is working as hard as possible to improve the team’s standing.

“I do see a way out,” said Applegarth. “If you look at the players we've had out in key positions with a squad that was as skinny as ours, it's hit us hard," said Applegarth.

Liam Hood is back in contention to return to the Wakefield Trinity side for their trip to St Helens. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
"I can't knock the lads who have stepped up for effort. It'll bode well for their future careers in years to come.

"But where we're at, we'll need some of our senior heads back who know what this league is like week in, week out and start putting some points on the board.

"Rain or shine, I'll be here giving it 100 per cent. It's tough and it stings but that's how you learn a lot about yourself.

"You've got to have self-belief and I've got that. We'll come good."

Applegarth admitted his players need to be learning lessons from the games played this season.

He added: “That first half was very frustrating. Hull KR did basically to us what we wanted to do to them. They capitalised on three out of our four errors. They rolled us.

“I can’t fault the players for effort, but I can’t keep saying this, we have to start learning lessons.

“Sometimes you have to take it on the chin. We’ll have a look that we’ve prepared the players properly, from a gameplan point of view.”

It does not look to be getting any easier for Wakefield as they now go to world champions St Helens for their next game tomorrow night.

Trinity will be without their on-loan Huddersfield Giants back-rower Sam Hewitt for the game after he picked up a one-match ban for a crusher tackle in the game against Hull KR.

But they should have hooker Liam Hood back after he had to sit out last week’s match due to the head injury protocols.

