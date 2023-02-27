Westgate Common rewarded with home draw against Hunslet in Betfred Challenge Cup third round
After their memorable 22-18 victory over GB Police a home draw is the reward for Westgate Common in the third round of the Betfred Challenge Cup.
Westgate could have drawn a club of the stature of Featherstone Rovers or Bradford Bulls after they were also in the hat for the draw made this evening at the Featherstone ground.
But the Wakefield-based Yorkshire Men’s League side are still set for a big day when they will host League One Hunslet – one of the clubs in the draw that have previously won the famous competition.
The tie is set to take place on either Saturday, March 11 or the following day.
Featherstone Rovers, meanwhile, have been drawn out in an all-Championship tie when they will host Halifax Panthers.
The full draw is:
Featherstone Rovers v Halifax Panthers
Wests Warriors v Widnes Vikings
Leigh Miners Rangers v Rochdale Mayfield
Doncaster v Workington Town
Westgate Common v Hunslet ARLFC
Dewsbury Rams v Rochdale Hornets
Siddal v Sheffield Eagles
Orrell St James v Midlands Hurricanes
Batley Bulldogs v Wath Brow Hornets
Thatto Heath Crusaders v North Wales Crusaders
Hunslet RLFC v Keighley Cougars
York Knights v West Bowling
Stanningley v Newcastle Thunder
London Broncos v Whitehaven
Bradford Bulls v York Acorn
Barrow Raiders v Swinton Lions