Westgate Common rewarded with home draw against Hunslet in Betfred Challenge Cup third round

Westgate could have drawn a club of the stature of Featherstone Rovers or Bradford Bulls after they were also in the hat for the draw made this evening at the Featherstone ground.

But the Wakefield-based Yorkshire Men’s League side are still set for a big day when they will host League One Hunslet – one of the clubs in the draw that have previously won the famous competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tie is set to take place on either Saturday, March 11 or the following day.

Westgate Common and Featherstone Rovers have been drawn out at home in the third round of the Betfred Challenge Cup. Picture: Teri Pengilley/SWpix.com

Featherstone Rovers, meanwhile, have been drawn out in an all-Championship tie when they will host Halifax Panthers.

The full draw is:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featherstone Rovers v Halifax Panthers

Wests Warriors v Widnes Vikings

Leigh Miners Rangers v Rochdale Mayfield

Doncaster v Workington Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westgate Common v Hunslet ARLFC

Dewsbury Rams v Rochdale Hornets

Siddal v Sheffield Eagles

Orrell St James v Midlands Hurricanes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batley Bulldogs v Wath Brow Hornets

Thatto Heath Crusaders v North Wales Crusaders

Hunslet RLFC v Keighley Cougars

York Knights v West Bowling

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanningley v Newcastle Thunder

London Broncos v Whitehaven

Bradford Bulls v York Acorn