‘We’ve got to find more steel’, says Wakefield Trinity boss Powell after Wigan thrashing

Max Jowitt looks dejected after Wakefield Trinity's loss against Wigan. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Head coach Daryl Powell called for his Wakefield Trinity side to be tougher and more resilient after seeing them dismantled for a second game in succession.

Trinity missed a chance to climb back into the Betfred Super League top six when they were thrashed 44-2 by Wigan Warriors at the Brick Community Stadium.

Coming off the back of a 34-4 loss to St Helens in their previous game it suddenly looks a tougher game for the Wakefield men and Powell wants to get to the bottom of the drop off in form.

He said: “We strangled ourselves a little bit. They had 91 per cent territory in the first half, good luck with that.

Caius Faatili is tackled by Wigan's Sam Walters. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

“I thought we hurt ourselves and we weren’t good enough to compete with Wigan so I’m a little bit disappointed. It just wasn’t great and I don’t think it got much better in the second half.

“Ultimately, the last two weeks since the break, we haven’t been good enough. We have to find our formula back and we’re still in the fight but that was way off. I thought Wigan were pretty good.”

Powell added: “I think we have to be a bit tougher, I don’t think we’re holding our nerve well enough and we’re not completing high enough.

“The last two games have told their own story, St Helens and Wigan are tough challenges. For us, we need perspective, we were promoted last year so we’re learning some lessons here and we’ve had a couple of tough lessons in the last week but we still have an opportunity and you don’t want to throw the baby out with the bathwater.

Mason Lino on the attack with Josh Griffin in support. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

“We’ve got something here and we’re working hard on it, but it doesn’t all come at once and we have some things to do to get ourselves playing better and being tougher as a unit when we’re under pressure. Stopping putting pressure on ourselves would be a decent start I think.

“We have Huddersfield next week and they won today so it’s not a given and we have to start playing better. We have to be tougher and the players individually have got to play tougher and collectively we’ve got to find more steel. If we do that we’ll have a chance.

“It’s a decent fight, us and Hull, it’s a great opportunity for both clubs. Hull were really tough and resilient the other night and I think we need to be a little bit better than that.”

Trinity were under the pump from the start and although they did well to defend their line in the early stages two kick plays gave Wigan a 12-0 lead with Adam Keighran and Bevan French scoring.

Warriors grabbed their third try just after the half-hour when French and Liam Farrell combined effectively to send Zach Eckersley over.

Trinity scored their first points right on the half-time hooter as Max Jowitt kicked a penalty. But they were not to add to their tally in a second half when they had more of the ball, but were unable to take advantage of any of their promising positions.

Five minutes in Liam Marshall made a fine break and had Junior Nsemba in support to stretch the home lead again.

Farrell then sent Patrick Mago racing away and he found Jai Field to finish a move that would have opened up any side.

Wigan continued to look hungry as they forced Trinity in touch several times and hunted in packs to keep the visitors locked down.

They were too keen when Ethan Havard was lucky to be sin-binned instead of red carded for a shoulder tackle that made contact with Lachlan Walmsley’s head.

But while down to 12 men they scored again and it looked like they had the extra man as an overlap was created for Eckersley to have an easy run-in for his second try.

Back to their full number and with Trinity down to 12 after Mason Lino was shown a green card following treatment in the pitch, the hosts struck again, winger Marshall acrobatically diving over in the corner.

Trinity looked the well beaten side they were now and Sam Walters completed the scoring in the last minute.