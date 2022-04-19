Why Jason Qareqare is delighted to sign new deal to stay with Castleford Tigers

The Tigers are delighted to have beaten off competition to keep the 18-year-old at the club and have confirmed that he has signed a two-year contract extension with the club, keeping him at Wheldon Road until at least the end of the 2024 season.

A proud product of the Tigers youth system, the Fijian-born outside back has been with Castleford since he was 15 after joining the club's Scholarship programme from local community club Kippax Welfare.

Jason continued his development with the Academy system before making his senior debut last June against Hull FC.

In one of Betfred Super League’s most memorable debuts, Qareqare burst onto the scene scoring a remarkable try with his first touch of the ball just 44 seconds into his maiden senior game. The full-back or winger has now made three senior appearances and featured in Yorkshire Academy’s Origin victory over Lancashire, scoring again early in that fixture too.

On signing his new deal, he said: “I’ve been here at Cas with the Scholarship, Academy and made my way into the first team, it’s been home ever since I was a young boy, it’s just been my place that I’ve always wanted to be and being in first team is a great feeling.

“I think the environment that’s been built here, there are some firm foundations that Cas believe in, and we train with them as well. Everyone, the players, and the coaching staff are all welcoming ever since I came with Scholarship, everything here is all-round great.”

Jason is in his final academic year with Queen Ethelburga's Collegiate, who have been nothing but supportive of his aim to become a Super League player.

He explained: “Hats off to them, I think they have really helped me with my academics with me being not in school as often.

"Everyone there, the teachers, the coaching staff, they have all been supportive and I’ve enjoyed every minute I’ve been at school. I could not praise them more for what they’ve done for me.”

Jason’s unforgettable debut saw him play on the wing, a position he has played in this year with the Tigers' reserves side, scoring a hat-trick inside 20 minutes against Huddersfield Giants. But the teenager has also been plying his trade at full-back and learning from an England international.

“I’m happy to play in both positions, any game time is game time, and with me playing full-back too I can try increase my expertise on the field," he said.

“Niall Evalds has really helped me during the pre-season, getting to grips with first team pace and skill he has helped me a lot, as has Greg Eden and all the other wingers as well who have helped me to become the player I am.”

Jason has also thanked his player sponsor and long-term club partners Anthony Higgins Transport for their support:

“I’ve known Adele (Higgins) ever since I was really young, I used to play with their son Aiden and they have been really supportive of me, especially this past year and I couldn’t thank them enough for what they have done for me.”

Castleford Tigers head coach Lee Radford is pleased to see Qareqare commit to the cub.