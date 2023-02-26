World champions St Helens make Castleford Tigers pay for missed chances

​Lee Radford’s men made a fast start, but were unable to turn their promising play and early pressure into points and it came back to bite them as they lost 24-6 to newly crowned world club champions St Helens.

While there were plenty of positives for Radford to take out of the match in the way his team cut Saints open several times in the second half as well as in the opening stages and played some thrilling attacking rugby in which they moved the ball well ultimately it was a defeat to add to an opening day loss at Hull.

Cas should have been ahead in the first minute as they moved the ball well from their own half and Jake Mamo raced clear on the left wing. But with just Saints full-back Jack Welsby to beat he chose to pass inside to the supporting Niall Evalds and played a poor pass that resulted in the ball going to ground.

Castleford Tigers' Jack Broadbent makes a break in his impressive display against St Helens. Picture: Tony Johnson

Another chance went begging soon after when Paul McShane’s 40-20 kick gave them good field position and from it Gareth Widdop’s kick was collected by Jack Broadbent who offloaded to Alex Mellor, but with the line looking at his mercy he was somehow held up just short.

With their first attack Saints came close as Tee Ritson touched down in the corner, but put a knee in touch in being tackled by Mamo and the video referee correctly ruled no try, although the on-field officials gave it.

Mamo was soon back in attacking action on another clean break only for another try chance to be wasted as he took a wrong option.

It was becoming a theme as Mamo broke through once more on 22 minutes with a brilliant solo break down the middle. He had the impressive Broadbent in support, but opted to go alone, went the wrong way and ended up losing the ball.

Castleford Tigers centre Jordan Turner takes on St Helens' Konrad Hurrell. Picture: Tony Johnson

The world champs showed how to finish as they opened the scoring. With the hosts backpeddling close to their line, a quick play-the-ball allowed Jonny Lomax to send Welsby over for a try converted by Mark Percival.

It was a totally unjust scoreline, but the rest of the first half brought more pressure from Saints, only this time the Tigers did well to stand firm and only went in six points down at the break.

It looked more ominous after the break as the visitors scored their second try, Lomax dancing through the Cas defence before sending Ritson over.

But the Tigers replied when Broadbent – now on the left wing after starting at centre – raced clear and looked to score only to be taken down by a high tackle by last defender Welsby. The Saints player escaped a yellow or red card, but was punished as Cas were awarded a penalty try by referee Liam Smith.

Widdop’s conversion was therefore from in front of the posts and it was 12-6.

More home pressure followed, with Jordan Turner unable to collect Broadbent's offload close to the line and Evalds going close. But it was relieved when they got lost on a last tackle play with George Griffin an unlikely kicker who did not execute it well, giving Saints possession from which they got back on top.

They came up with the killer try as Welsby’s kick was scooped up by Walmsley to score.

The impressive prop then went over again soon after a strong run to the line to complete the scoring.

Cas should had the last word, but after a great run from his own half winger Bureta Faraimo was judged by video referee Chris Kendall to have touched the sideline as he dived over. It was a tough call, but the Tigers player should have been nowhere near the line after getting clear of defenders – and didn’t this just sum up their day.

Castleford Tigers: Evalds; Mamo, Turner, Broadbent, Faraimo; Widdop, Miller; Griffin, McShane, Vete, Edwards, Mellor, Lawler. Subs: Milner, Mustapha, Robb, Watts.

St Helens: Welsby; Ritson, Hurrell, Percival, Bennison; Lomax, Dodd; Walmsley, Lussick, Lees, Mata'utia, Bell, Knowles. Subs: McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Wingfield, Norman, Royle.