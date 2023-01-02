World Cup player Liam Hood excited to be part of Wakefield Trinity's plans

The Scotland international hooker has signed an extension to his contract, which will see him remain at the club until the end of 2024.

Hood has been a big hit since joining Trinity from Leigh Centurions ahead of the 2022 campaign.

He went on to make 18 Super League appearances last season, crossing for an impressive six tries as he established himself as the number one hooker at the club, and is eager to kick on again in 2023.

Liam Hood, seen here celebrating scoring a try against Hull, has signed a contract extension with Wakefield Trinity. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com

The experienced number nine featured for Scotland at the Rugby League World Cup and after a couple of weeks, the 30-year old is eager to enjoy a successful season in Trinity colours when the Super League kicks off next month.

Hood did not feature in the Boxing Day win over Leeds Rhinos in Wakefield’s first hit out of the new season due to a small calf strain, but is hoping to get a run in this month’s friendlies.

He said: “I’m delighted to be staying at Wakefield for an extra year.

“It’s been an ongoing process with Michael and Mark over the last few weeks and I’m now pleased it’s sorted so I can focus on a big year ahead.

“I will start to run again when we return to training at the beginning of January and hopefully I will be back for Reece’s testimonial game.

“Last year was disappointing and we definitely could’ve had a better year, but that’s been put to bed now. We’re now looking forward to going again and enjoying a solid year.

"We have brought in some solid players who will all add something to our team and I’m excited to be a part of it for the next few years.”

Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth sees Hood as an important member of his first team who will help drive the side round the pitch.

He said: “I’m really pleased to have this deal agreed as Liam is a key member of our squad.

“He is a top quality hooker who adds so much to our team when he’s on the field.

"He is a great leader off the field too and I’m delighted he’s agreed to stay for an extra year.”

