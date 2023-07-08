News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
Adams Clan triumph in Sandal RUFC's summer rugby tournament

Sandal Rugby Union Club welcomed 18 teams to their annual summer touch and pass tournament.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 8th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The weather was not too hot, which was good, but there was a five minute deluge during proceedings. Despite that the rugby was outstanding.

After four round robin group stage games, the top two teams of each group went through to a four-game knockout league.

That gave the sizeable crowd an exciting semi-final with the Adams Clan playing Stanley Rangers and Tom's Gaitors playing Sandal 2s.

The Adams Clan team won the annual summer touch and pass tournament at Sandal RUFC.The Adams Clan team won the annual summer touch and pass tournament at Sandal RUFC.
The result was a final between Tom's Gaiters (a Fire Brigade team) against the Adams Clan (Sandal Rugby's finest) and the game was fast and sharp with the Adams Clan gaining a three tries to one victory.

The Mark Adams Trophy was awarded to Jack Handley by Robert Adams, the father of Luke and Jake who played for the winning team.

Many thanks go to all the players and spectators and the numerous helpers who made the day a great success, the proceeds of which are divided between the Wakefield Hospice and the Rugby Development Fund.

READ MORE: Former Wakefield Trinity man David Wandless is making his mark in international football