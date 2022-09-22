Castleford Girls deliver encouraging display at West Park

It was an encouraging team effort with some impressive individual performances all round.

Lucy Lawson had a great debut and slotted in as a second row forward well, thoroughly deserving her parents’ player of the match award.

Jess Chapman and Violet Singleton had quieter first games, but showed promise that will blossom with more game time.

Castleford RUFC U14s Girls team.

Kahmani Sene-Lefao returned to good effect as prop and with Emily Tiffany led the forwards well in the scrums and open play.

A new half-back pairing of Abi Teece and Darcy Pursglove worked well and the distribution to backs and forwards was a feature of the game.

The team looked balanced with a good structure and this contributed to effective performances by Georgia Longfellow, Millie Stocks and Sereen Alkhadi who all thoroughly deserved their tries. Layla-Jaimes Carson was a marauding flanker until she ran out of steam late on after a big effort.

Captain for the day was Alicja Kadziak and she led the attack well in the centres and helped to marshal the defence to good effect – a good captain’s performance.

Castleford RUFC Girls are always looking for new players, from beginners to those with union or league experience. Training is on Wednesdays at Willowbridge Lane, Whitwood.