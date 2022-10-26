Castleford RUFC come unstuck in local derby with top of the table Hemsworth

The second string deputising players gave a good account of themselves, but it was leaders Hemsworth who went away with a 22-3 win.

The visitors opened their account with a try manufactured from a long pass to winger Kyle Clarke who strolled in unopposed in the corner.

Outside-half Ian Mattison countered with a well-struck, long range penalty, awarded for offside.

Action from Castleford RUFC's local derby with Hemsworth RUFC. Picture: Scott Merrylees

But winger Clarke scored his second try with a carbon-copy of his first to stretch Hemsworth’s lead again.

Castleford were unlucky when centre Craig Riley broke through the cover defence from half-way but supporting players were unable to capitalise and the ball was spilled.

A further visitors' touchline break was diffused when scrum-half Ben Mayes pulled off a try-saving tackle on the winger and Castleford kept the score to 10-6 at the interval.

Castleford showed up in the first 20 minutes of the second half as their defence kicked in, denying Hemsworth adding to their lead.

However, their third try saw flanker Rob Taylor cross over at the side of the sticks and Clarke was successful with the conversion.

Debutant young winger Brandon Hudson was Castleford's MOM with an excellent defensive tackling stint that prevented further scores. He was unlucky near the end when he slipped after intercepting with the field at his mercy.

In added time, Hemsworth scored their bonus-point try when full-back Jason Key intercepted on half-way and sprinted in at the corner.

Castleford have a free week this Saturday and will be hoping the break gives them a chance to get injured players back to strengthen their side once again.

They have slipped to seventh in the league while Hemsworth sit on top with six wins and a draw from their first seven matches and host Halifax Vandals this Saturday.

In second place, six points behind, are Knottingley after they made it six wins and one loss so far with a 35-25 success away to Leeds Medics and Dentists.

