Both sides scored three tries each and the result was in doubt until the final whistle as Castleford came from behind to gain the victory lead for the first time with just 10 minutes of the game remaining.

Defences dominated the first quarter and it was the visitors who snatched the lead with their first incursion into Castleford’s 22.

From a scrum 10 metres out the ball squirted out into the eager hands of scrum-half Jim Mattin who scampered in unopposed from a non-existent home side defensive line. Prop Jack Middleton was on target with the difficult conversion.

Castleford RUFC were on the charge when they came out on top in their local derby with Knottingley in a close contest.

Castleford took full advantage of a penalty for obstruction. Scrum-half Ian Mattison found an excellent touch, 10 metres out. They won the resulting line-out and Mattison sent the ball wide to outside-half Joe Crossland who dummied and sliced through for the try. Mattison levelled the scores with the conversion.

Knottingley countered quickly and regained the lead when right winger Nicky Beech side stepped inside to score wide out. Middleton was on target with another touchline conversion.

Centre Mickey Firth, deputising at number eight, gained valuable ground upfield with one of his many powerful runs. The relieving kick went out on the full and the home side won the ensuing line-out.

Crossland realised that the visitors defensive line had wandered up field and his pinpoint cross-field kick was skilfully gathered by winger Mackensie Cookson who skated in out wide.

Although Mattison narrowly missed the conversion attempt, the tight interval 14-12 score set up an exciting second half.

Early in the second half, following strong forward play, Middleton broke through and kicked the ball towards the home try line. Crossland covered and kicked the ball dead. From the resulting five-metre scrum the Knottingley second rower bulldozed his way over for a converted try and a 21-12 lead.

Mattison reduced the lead to six points with a penalty from a scrum offence.

With 10 minutes remaining Knottingley were reduced to 14 men and this inevitably changed the game as Castleford realised they could get the result.

Relentless pressure close to the visitors' line delivered the lead as prop Darran Walker crashed over for the try near the posts and Mattison converted.

In the time remaining the visitors had two kickable penalties to win the game but were unsuccessful.

Castleford seconds put up a battling display, but lost 23-10 to Cleckheaton thirds.

George Constantine slotted a penalty to put them ahead, but Cleckheaton hit back with tries either side of half-time plus two penalties.

Winger Lewis Fraser powered over in the corner and Constantine added an excellent touchline conversion for Castleford before the hosts sealed victory with a slick cross-field move.