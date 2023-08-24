DD

They saw off Shropshire-based side Newport Salop 40-7 at Clifton Lane last Friday night, with Poole claiming two of the six tries in a match played in three 25-minute segments.

It was a good launchpad for the National Two North hopefuls, who have been boosted by several new faces.

“It feels good in camp. I think the new boys have strengthened us,” said Poole.

“We’ve got some older heads and some size and we’ve also got some gas in the backs so I couldn’t ask for any more. We have two more warm-up games after this before the first league game and it’s all about tying it together.”

Titans did the spadework in the first session, opening out a 21-7 lead with tries from Poole, Jack Bergmanas and Callum Bustin, all converted by Lloyd Hayes.

The win was furnished by further scores from Poole, newcomer Laurence Cowen-Leak and a fine team effort finished off in the corner by Rupert Kay. Hayes converted five of the six tries.

Head coach Gary Pearce said: “Overall I’m pretty pleased. It’s a good workout.

“We will look at the good parts and the bad parts and take it to the next game and try to improve again.

“There were a penalties for both sides because of the new laws and that’s something we’ve got to address.

"I think we have a strong squad but whenever you start any season you have new players and it takes a bit of time for them to bed in and adapt and understand all the calls.

“It's different when you’re training and you’re all fresh and healthy. When you get on the field and you’re really blowing, you lose sight of a few things.

“That comes with time, we know that, but winning 6-1 on tries in a home game is great.”

Rotherham make the trip to Guernsey on Saturday for a friendly (2pm start) before hosting a strong Durham University side back at the Lane on Friday, August 25 (7.30pm).