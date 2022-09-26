Ian Mattison keeps cool as Castleford continue winning run

The result was in the balance until a late 40-metre penalty from wide out by outside-half Ian Mattison clinched a 33-32 victory.

It was Mattison with his trusty boot that got the scoreboard ticking initially as he landed his first penalty after just two minutes.

The home side stretched out to a 10-point lead when winger Nathan Swarbrick finished off slick, cross-field passing by kicking down the touchline side. Despite being tackled he stood up, regathered and stretched over in the corner. Mattison slotted the touchline conversion.

Castleford RUFC made it three wins on the spin in Yorkshire Three.

Burley hit back with a penalty before a powerful surge from skipper Jamie Owens set the platform for a second Cas try try as Mickey Firth was on hand to receive before parting to Steve Parkinson who powered over. Mattison converted.

Burley steadied and were soon rewarded with two tries, one of which was converted, to reduce the deficit to two points.

Mattison returned some semblance of order with another penalty on half-time to make it 20-15.

Castleford RUFC U16s player Lexie Hagues who collected a hat-trick of tries against Hull Ionians.

After defences were on top initially in the second half second-rower Gareth Grant-Mills found a gap and scrum-half Ben Mayes supported before sending Swarbrick over.

Mattison converted then landed another penalty to send Castleford into a 15-point lead.

Castleford relaxed and took their foot off the gas. Burley sensed the change and stormed back with three tries in 10 minutes that left the hosts trailing by two points with just three minutes remaining.

But up stepped Mattison when the home side were awarded a penalty. It was a difficult kick from 40 metres out and 10 metres in from the touchline, but the skilful marksman took his time and sent the ball through the uprights to steal the much-needed win.

