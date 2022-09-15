Ian Mattison seals first victory for Castleford RUFC

The first game, away at Skipton was forfeited because the majority of players were in Newcastle, celebrating a stag weekend. But when Castleford welcomed Thornensians to Willowbridge Lane they won 21-13.

The visitors lost their opening game and were immediately on the back foot, conceding a penalty from the kick-off with outside-half Ian Mattison slotting a 40-metre goal.

Scrum-half, Ben Mayes, making his first XV debut, won a race to the try-line, following a slick, crossfield transfer and a pinpoint kick through from second rower Steve Parkinson. Mattison's conversion attempt just shaved the post.

Castleford RUFC won their first game of the 2022-23 season in Yorkshire Three.

Thornensians hit back with a well taken try by full-back Tom Amber that was converted by centre Dec Cook.

When Cook added a further penalty the visitors were in front, but within three minutes a powerful forward thrust from second rower Gareth Grant Mills and skipper Jamie Owens was finished off by Mickey Moor.

Although Mattison narrowly failed with the conversion attempt he was successful with another penalty on the stroke of half-time to give Castleford a 15-10 lead.

Early in the second half, Castleford full-back, Mark Poppleton gathered a high kick and sprinted powerfully into the visitors' 22. A penalty followed and Mattison kicked the goal.

Cook responded in kind before Mattison made the game safe with a final penalty.