Sandal needed to be on top of their game to overcome opponents who have always provided stiff opposition and came into the game in fourth place in Regional One North East.

Playing with the slope in the first half, the home side soon made their intentions clear and from the kick-off took up a position in the opposition half.

Then with only five minutes on the clock a line-out on the Alnwick 22 was won from where the ball was spun across the back line to find full-back Jake Adams who crossed with ease. The same player added the extras to give his side an early 7-0 lead.

Jake Adams collected 17 points in Sandal's victory over Alnwick. Picture: Simon Hall

Sandal extended their lead in the 14th minute when, from within his own half, Tom Allott kicked ahead, giving Dom Fawcett the chance to collect and touch down in the bottom corner.

The conversion was missed, but the Sandal were 12-0 ahead.

Alnwick responded with a penalty, but infringements prevented both sides from producing scoring chances for a spell before, with half-time approaching, Jake Adams was again on hand to score his second try following a Sandal penalty and line-out.

He converted his own try to extend his side’s lead to 19-3 at the break.

Sandal were supported by a strong breeze in the second half and stretched their advantage further in the 57th minute as the mercurial Jake Adams made a telling break from his own half before handing on to Fawcett who made no mistake in scoring his side’s bonus point try.

Jake Adams converted to give the home side an almost unassailable 24-3 lead.

But Alnwick were not giving up and in the 68th minute, with the help of a penalty, they ran in an easy converted try. The hosts responded with a Jake Adams penalty and were home and dry for the win, although Alnwick had the last say with an unconverted consolation try.

It was a well deserved result for the home side with the player of the match being Jake Adams with his contribution of 17 points.