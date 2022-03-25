Kate Rowlinson is four star as Castleford RUFC youngsters impress again
There were reduced numbers but that did not matter as the Castleford RUFC Girls’ U13s put in a real backs to the wall performance with each player scoring a try away at Littleborough
With spring in the air and the sunshine warm the confidence of the Castleford girls blossomed as the match progressed.
They were a little shaken at first as the home side opened the scoring, but the visitors got used to the greater amount of space and steadied the ship as possession became key.
The Littleborough girls offloaded the ball consistently well, but Castleford were able to take their chances when presented.
It turned out to be a pleasing team performance with every girl playing her part in defence and then launching the counter-attacks well.
Player of the match Kate Rowlinson led the scoring with four tries while Dina Santos crossed the line three times and there was one try each from Georgia Longfellow, who was also awarded opposition player of the match, Jenny Sutcliffe, Abi Teece and Aamina Elhassani.
Castleford RUFC Girls U15s continued their unbeaten run for this season with another good team performance when they also took on Littleborough.
Again the key was a solid defence that stifled the home side’s attacking capabilities, allied with the ability to quickly counter-attack and then finish ruthlessly.
The coaches’ player of the match was Ebony Stead and the parents’ award went to Jess Lumb and Ellamai Anderson.
Castleford RUFC trio Abbie-May Millward, Emily Heaps and Lily Williams have been included in the Yorkshire U18s squad for 2021-22.